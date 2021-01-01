Vivo V17 Pro Display 68 Performance 50 Battery 79 Camera 65 NanoReview score 64 Category Mid-range Announced September 2019 Release date September 2019 Launch price ~ 362 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V17 Pro

68 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2432 pixels Aspect ratio 20.2:9 PPI 413 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 498 nits

53 Design and build Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) Weight 201.8 gramm (7.12 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 83.3%

50 Performance All specs and test Vivo V17 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 612 GPU clock 700-750 MHz FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2363 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6438 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 482 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1625 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 188333 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 215693 AnTuTu Benchmark Rating - 215th place

46 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM Funtouch 9.1

79 Battery Specifications Capacity 4100 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 14:05 hr Watching videos (Player) 19:14 hr Talk (3G) 32:20 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life - 38th place

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the V17 Pro Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G support No

67 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 88.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2019 Release date September 2019 Launch price ~ 362 USD SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) 0.39 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the V17 Pro may differ by country or region