Vivo V17 Pro
Display
68
Performance
50
Battery
79
Camera
65
NanoReview score
64
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2019
|Release date
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 362 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V17 Pro
68
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2432 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.2:9
|PPI
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
498 nits
53
Design and build
|Height
|159 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|201.8 gramm (7.12 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
83.3%
50
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 612
|GPU clock
|700-750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2363
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6438
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
482
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1625
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
188333
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
215693
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating - 215th place
46
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Funtouch 9.1
79
Battery
|Capacity
|4100 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:14 hr
Talk (3G)
32:20 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life - 38th place
65
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G support
|No
67
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
88.7 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2019
|Release date
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 362 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the V17 Pro may differ by country or region