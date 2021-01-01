Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo V17 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo V17 Pro

Vivo V17 Pro
Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V17 Pro
68

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2432 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.2:9
PPI 413 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
498 nits
53

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 201.8 gramm (7.12 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
83.3%
50

Performance

All specs and test Vivo V17 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612
GPU clock 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2363
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6438
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
482
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1625
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
188333
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
215693
46

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM Funtouch 9.1
79

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:14 hr
Talk (3G)
32:20 hr
65

Camera

Specs and camera test of the V17 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G support No
67

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
88.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2019
Release date September 2019
Launch price ~ 362 USD
SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the V17 Pro may differ by country or region

