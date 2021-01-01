Vivo V20 2021 Display 75 Performance 57 Battery 80 Camera 66 NanoReview score 69 Category Mid-range Announced December 2020 Release date December 2020 Launch price ~ 325 USD

75 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% Display features - Always-On Display

64 Design and build Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 83.7%

57 Performance All specs and test Vivo V20 2021 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 GPU clock 500 MHz FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 555 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1692 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 271719 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking List - 177th place

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 11

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (66% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr

66 Camera Specs and camera test of the V20 2021 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 44 megapixels Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

76 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 13 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G network LTE 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced December 2020 Release date December 2020 Launch price ~ 325 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the V20 2021 may differ by country or region