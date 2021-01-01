Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo V20 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo V20 Pro

Vivo V20 Pro
Display
76
Performance
61
Battery
82
Camera
66
NanoReview score
71
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2020
Release date September 2020
Launch price ~ 400 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V20 Pro
76

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85%
Display features - Always-On Display
64

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85%
61

Performance

All specs and test Vivo V20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620
GPU clock 750 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
628
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1637
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
324464
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 11
82

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr
66

Camera

Specs and camera test of the V20 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
81

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 24
2G network GSM 850/900/1800 / 1900
3G network HSDPA 850/900/2100
4G network LTE 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2020
Release date September 2020
Launch price ~ 400 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the V20 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. V20 Pro vs Galaxy A71
2. V20 Pro vs Reno 3 Pro
3. V20 Pro vs X50 Pro
4. V20 Pro vs OnePlus Nord
5. V20 Pro vs Reno 4 Pro
6. V20 Pro vs Galaxy M51
7. V20 Pro vs Realme 7
8. V20 Pro vs Vivo V20
9. V20 Pro vs V20 SE

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish