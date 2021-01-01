Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo V20 SE: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo V20 SE

Vivo V20 SE
Display
74
Performance
42
Battery
77
Camera
67
NanoReview score
64
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2020
Release date October 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V20 SE
74

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9%
Display features - Always-On Display
59

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
83.9%
42

Performance

All specs and test Vivo V20 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1483
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5324
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1350
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
140524
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
167489
54

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM Funtouch OS 11
77

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (62% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr
67

Camera

Specs and camera test of the V20 SE
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM B2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA B1/5/8
4G network LTE B1/3/5/7/8/18/ 19/20/26/28
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2020
Release date October 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the V20 SE may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (19 votes)

Competitors

1. Vivo V20 SE or Samsung Galaxy A51
2. Vivo V20 SE or Oppo Realme 6
3. Vivo V20 SE or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
4. Vivo V20 SE or Vivo V19
5. Vivo V20 SE or Oppo A72
6. Vivo V20 SE or Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
7. Vivo V20 SE or Oppo Realme 7
8. Vivo V20 SE or Oppo Realme 7 Pro
9. Vivo V20 SE or Oppo A93
10. Vivo V20 SE or Vivo V20

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish