Vivo V21
Display
79
Performance
64
Battery
76
Camera
72
NanoReview score
73
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2021
|Release date
|May 2021
|Launch price
|~ 313 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V21
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.8%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
502 nits
Design and build
|Height
|159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.8%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC3
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
310675
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 11.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (63% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:57 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|44 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|-
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
Sound
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2021
|Release date
|May 2021
|Launch price
|~ 313 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo V21 may differ by country or region