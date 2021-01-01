Vivo V21 Display 79 Performance 64 Battery 76 Camera 72 NanoReview score 73 Category Mid-range Announced April 2021 Release date May 2021 Launch price ~ 313 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V21

79 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 502 nits

75 Design and build Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.8%

64 Performance All specs and test Vivo V21 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks AnTuTu Benchmark 8 310675

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 11.1

76 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:57 hr

72 Camera Specs and camera test of the Vivo V21 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 44 megapixels Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * - Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 18

50 Sound Headphone audio jack No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2021 Release date May 2021 Launch price ~ 313 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo V21 may differ by country or region