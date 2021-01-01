Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo V21: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo V21

Vivo V21
Display
79
Performance
64
Battery
76
Camera
72
NanoReview score
73
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2021
Release date May 2021
Launch price ~ 313 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V21
79

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
502 nits
75

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.8%
64

Performance

All specs and test Vivo V21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

AnTuTu Benchmark 8
310675
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr
72

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Vivo V21
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* -
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
50

Sound

Headphone audio jack No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2021
Release date May 2021
Launch price ~ 313 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo V21 may differ by country or region

