Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo V21e 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo V21e 5G

Vivo V21e 5G
Display
76
Performance
58
Battery
76
Camera
64
NanoReview score
70
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2021
Release date May 2021
Launch price ~ 253 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V21e 5G
76

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
587 nits
85

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Colors Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.4%
58

Performance

All specs and test Vivo V21e 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
540
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1705
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
322903
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 44 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (72% in 30 min)
64

Camera

Specs and camera test of the V21e 5G
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes
62

Sound

Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2021
Release date May 2021
Launch price ~ 253 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the V21e 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Vivo V21e 5G and Vivo V19
2. Vivo V21e 5G and Vivo V20
3. Vivo V21e 5G and Vivo V20 SE
4. Vivo V21e 5G and Oppo Reno 5 5G
5. Vivo V21e 5G and Vivo V20 Pro
6. Vivo V21e 5G and Vivo Y31
7. Vivo V21e 5G and Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
8. Vivo V21e 5G and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
9. Vivo V21e 5G and Vivo V21

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish