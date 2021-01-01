Vivo V21e 5G Display 76 Performance 58 Battery 76 Camera 64 NanoReview score 70 Category Mid-range Announced May 2021 Release date May 2021 Launch price ~ 253 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V21e 5G

76 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 587 nits

85 Design and build Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) Colors Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.4%

58 Performance All specs and test Vivo V21e 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 540 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1705 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 322903

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 11.1

76 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 44 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (72% in 30 min)

64 Camera Specs and camera test of the V21e 5G Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Flash LED 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 2 (64 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

62 Sound Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2021 Release date May 2021 Launch price ~ 253 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the V21e 5G may differ by country or region