Vivo V23 5G
Display
85
Performance
59
Battery
77
Camera
68
NanoReview score
71
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V23 5G
85
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
63
Design and build
|Height
|157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
|Width
|72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
|Thickness
|7.55 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
88%
59
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|Max. clock
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~684 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
790
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2642
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
478742
|CPU
|116402
|GPU
|136048
|Memory
|95945
|UX
|126331
|Total score
|478742
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|Funtouch 12
77
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (68% in 30 min)
68
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
80
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|2G network
|GSM B2/B3/B5/B8
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B8
|4G network
|LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B8/B18/B19/B26/B38/B39/B40/B41
|5G support
|Yes
45
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2022
|Release date
|January 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the V23 5G may differ by country or region