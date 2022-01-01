Vivo V23 5G Display 85 Performance 59 Battery 77 Camera 68 NanoReview score 71 Category Flagship Announced January 2022 Release date January 2022

85 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

63 Design and build Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 88%

59 Performance All specs and test Vivo V23 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Max. clock 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 790 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2642 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 478742 CPU 116402 GPU 136048 Memory 95945 UX 126331 Total score 478742 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark 9 - 179th place

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Funtouch 12

77 Battery Specifications Capacity 4200 mAh Charge power 44 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min)

68 Camera Specs and camera test of the V23 5G Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

80 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM B2/B3/B5/B8 3G network WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B8 4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B8/B18/B19/B26/B38/B39/B40/B41 5G support Yes

45 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced January 2022 Release date January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the V23 5G may differ by country or region