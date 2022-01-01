Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo V23 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo V23 5G

Vivo V23 5G
Display
85
Performance
59
Battery
77
Camera
68
NanoReview score
71
Category Flagship
Announced January 2022
Release date January 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V23 5G
85

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
63

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
88%
59

Performance

All specs and test Vivo V23 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
790
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2642
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
478742
CPU 116402
GPU 136048
Memory 95945
UX 126331
Total score 478742
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12
77

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh
Charge power 44 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min)
68

Camera

Specs and camera test of the V23 5G
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
80

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM B2/B3/B5/B8
3G network WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B8
4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B8/B18/B19/B26/B38/B39/B40/B41
5G support Yes
45

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the V23 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (3 votes)

