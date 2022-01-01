Vivo V23 Pro Display 85 Performance 71 Battery 80 Camera 68 NanoReview score 74 Category Flagship Announced January 2022 Release date January 2022

85 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels PPI 398 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 805 nits

65 Design and build Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.5%

71 Performance All specs and test Vivo V23 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max. clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 855 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3043 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 633512 CPU 150620 GPU 240664 Memory 114570 UX 125501 Total score 633512 AnTuTu Android Ranking List - 99th place

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Funtouch 12

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh Charge power 44 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:57 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 16:22 hr Watching videos (Player) 17:43 hr Talk (3G) 25:23 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life - 101st place

68 Camera Specs and camera test of the V23 Pro Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

80 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

45 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced January 2022 Release date January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

