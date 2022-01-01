Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo V23 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo V23 Pro

Vivo V23 Pro
Display
85
Performance
71
Battery
80
Camera
68
NanoReview score
74
Category Flagship
Announced January 2022
Release date January 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V23 Pro
85

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels
PPI 398 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
805 nits
65

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.5%
71

Performance

All specs and test Vivo V23 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Max. clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
855
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3043
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
633512
CPU 150620
GPU 240664
Memory 114570
UX 125501
Total score 633512
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh
Charge power 44 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:43 hr
Talk (3G)
25:23 hr
68

Camera

Specs and camera test of the V23 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
80

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
45

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced January 2022
Release date January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the V23 Pro may differ by country or region

