Vivo V23 Pro
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2022
|Release date
|January 2022
85
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.56 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|PPI
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
805 nits
65
Design and build
|Height
|159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
|Width
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.5%
71
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
855
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3043
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
633512
|CPU
|150620
|GPU
|240664
|Memory
|114570
|UX
|125501
|Total score
|633512
AnTuTu Android Ranking List - 99th place
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|Funtouch 12
80
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (65% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:43 hr
Talk (3G)
25:23 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life - 101st place
68
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
80
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
45
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2022
|Release date
|January 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the V23 Pro may differ by country or region