Vivo V23e Display 74 Performance 49 Battery 70 Camera 70 NanoReview score 67 Category Mid-range Announced November 2021 Release date November 2021

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V23e

74 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 505 nits

67 Design and build Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) Waterproof No Colors Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 83.8%

49 Performance All specs and test Vivo V23e in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 542 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1903 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 333594 CPU 95471 GPU 76644 Memory 71843 UX 88535 Total score 333594 Sources: 3DMark [3]

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 12

70 Battery Specifications Capacity 4050 mAh Charge power 44 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (31% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr

70 Camera Specs and camera test of the Vivo V23e Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

76 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 13 2G network GSM B2/B3/B5/B8 3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B8 4G network LTE B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B18/B19/B20/B26/B28/B38/B39/B40/B41 5G support No

50 Sound Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced November 2021 Release date November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo V23e may differ by country or region