Vivo V23e
Display
74
Performance
49
Battery
70
Camera
70
NanoReview score
67
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2021
|Release date
|November 2021
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V23e
74
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
505 nits
67
Design and build
|Height
|160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Colors
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
83.8%
49
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
542
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1903
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
333594
|CPU
|95471
|GPU
|76644
|Memory
|71843
|UX
|88535
|Total score
|333594
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 12
70
Battery
|Capacity
|4050 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (31% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:59 hr
70
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
76
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|13
|2G network
|GSM B2/B3/B5/B8
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/B5/B8
|4G network
|LTE B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B18/B19/B20/B26/B28/B38/B39/B40/B41
|5G support
|No
50
Sound
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2021
|Release date
|November 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo V23e may differ by country or region