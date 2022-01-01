Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo V23e: specifications and benchmarks

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V23e
74

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
505 nits
67

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No
Colors Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
83.8%
49

Performance

All specs and test Vivo V23e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
542
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1903
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
333594
CPU 95471
GPU 76644
Memory 71843
UX 88535
Total score 333594
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 12
70

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4050 mAh
Charge power 44 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (31% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr
70

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Vivo V23e
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
76

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 13
2G network GSM B2/B3/B5/B8
3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B8
4G network LTE B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B18/B19/B20/B26/B28/B38/B39/B40/B41
5G support No
50

Sound

Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced November 2021
Release date November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo V23e may differ by country or region

User ratings

0 of 5 points (0 votes)

