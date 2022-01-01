Vivo V25 Display 85 Performance 57 Battery 80 Camera 71 NanoReview score 72 Category Flagship Announced August 2022 Release date August 2022

85 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

73 Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.79 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%

57 Performance All specs and test Vivo V25 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 900 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 708 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2060 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 420186 CPU 92955 GPU 132605 Memory 84092 UX 107086 Total score 420186

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Funtouch 12

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 44 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:02 hr

71 Camera Specs and camera test of the Vivo V25 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4"

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels Aperture f/2.0 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM B2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/18/20/28/B38/39/40/41 5G support Yes

50 Sound Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2022 Release date August 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

