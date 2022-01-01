Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo V25: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo V25

Vivo V25
Display
85
Performance
57
Battery
80
Camera
71
NanoReview score
72
Category Flagship
Announced August 2022
Release date August 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V25
85

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
73

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.79 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.7%
57

Performance

All specs and test Vivo V25 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2060
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
420186
CPU 92955
GPU 132605
Memory 84092
UX 107086
Total score 420186
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 44 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:02 hr
71

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Vivo V25
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels
Aperture f/2.0
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM B2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/18/20/28/B38/39/40/41
5G support Yes
50

Sound

Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced August 2022
Release date August 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo V25 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Vivo V25 and Vivo V23 Pro
2. Vivo V25 and Vivo V23 5G
3. Vivo V25 and OnePlus 10R
4. Vivo V25 and OnePlus Nord 2T
5. Vivo V25 and Oppo Reno 8
6. Vivo V25 and Vivo iQOO Neo 6
7. Vivo V25 and Nothing Phone (1)

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish