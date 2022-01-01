Vivo V25 Pro Display 91 Performance 72 Battery 83 Camera 69 NanoReview score 76 Category Flagship Announced August 2022 Release date August 2022

91 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 PPI 398 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) 809 nits

63 Design and build Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) Width 73.52 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.62 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.6%

72 Performance All specs and test Vivo V25 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Max. clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 865 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2540 Sources: 3DMark [3]

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Funtouch 12

83 Battery Specifications Capacity 4830 mAh Charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:07 hr

69 Camera Specs and camera test of the V25 Pro Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.72"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4"

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.5 Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM GSM850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/B38/39/40/41 5G support Yes

45 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2022 Release date August 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

