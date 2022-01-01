Vivo V25 Pro
Display
91
Performance
72
Battery
83
Camera
69
NanoReview score
76
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2022
|Release date
|August 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V25 Pro
91
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.56 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.8:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
809 nits
63
Design and build
|Height
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|73.52 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.62 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.6%
72
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
865
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2540
Sources: 3DMark [3]
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|Funtouch 12
83
Battery
|Capacity
|4830 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:07 hr
69
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.72"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4"
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
79
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM GSM850/900/1800/1900MHz
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8
|4G network
|LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/B38/39/40/41
|5G support
|Yes
45
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2022
|Release date
|August 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the V25 Pro may differ by country or region