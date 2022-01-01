Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo V25 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo V25 Pro

Vivo V25 Pro
Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V25 Pro
Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9
PPI 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
809 nits
Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 73.52 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.62 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.6%
Performance

All specs and test Vivo V25 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max. clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
865
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2540
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12
Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4830 mAh
Charge power 66 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of the V25 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.72"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM GSM850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/B38/39/40/41
5G support Yes
Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced August 2022
Release date August 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the V25 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

