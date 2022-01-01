Vivo V25e
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V25e
83
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2404 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
74
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|7.79 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP54
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.7%
49
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
537
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1813
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
332221
|CPU
|91983
|GPU
|63277
|Memory
|84367
|UX
|94874
|Total score
|332221
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 12
80
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
67
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
79
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|2G network
|GSM B2/3/5/8
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/B5/B8
|4G network
|LTE B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B20/B28/B38/B40/B41
|5G support
|No
45
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo V25e may differ by country or region