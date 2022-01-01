Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo V25e: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo V25e

Vivo V25e
Display
83
Performance
49
Battery
80
Camera
67
NanoReview score
69
Category Mid-range
Announced August 2022
Release date September 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V25e
83

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
74

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.79 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP54
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.7%
49

Performance

All specs and test Vivo V25e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
537
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1813
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
332221
CPU 91983
GPU 63277
Memory 84367
UX 94874
Total score 332221
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Funtouch OS 12
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 44 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr
67

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Vivo V25e
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
2G network GSM B2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B8
4G network LTE B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B20/B28/B38/B40/B41
5G support No
45

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced August 2022
Release date September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo V25e may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

Competitors

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Vivo V25e
2. Vivo V23e and Vivo V25e
3. Oppo A96 and Vivo V25e
4. Oppo F21 Pro and Vivo V25e
5. Oppo Reno 8 and Vivo V25e
6. Vivo V25 and Vivo V25e
7. Vivo V25 Pro and Vivo V25e
8. Vivo Y35 and Vivo V25e

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish