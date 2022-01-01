Vivo V25e Display 83 Performance 49 Battery 80 Camera 67 NanoReview score 69 Category Mid-range Announced August 2022 Release date September 2022

83 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

74 Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.79 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) Waterproof IP54 Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%

49 Performance All specs and test Vivo V25e in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 537 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1813 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 332221 CPU 91983 GPU 63277 Memory 84367 UX 94874 Total score 332221

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Funtouch OS 12

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 44 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr

67 Camera Specs and camera test of the Vivo V25e Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.0 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes 2G network GSM B2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B8 4G network LTE B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B20/B28/B38/B40/B41 5G support No

45 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No

Other Category Mid-range Announced August 2022 Release date September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

