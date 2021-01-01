Vivo V9 Youth Display 59 Performance 27 Battery 58 Camera 49 NanoReview score 47 Category Budget Announced April 2018 Release date May 2018 Launch price ~ 250 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V9 Youth

59 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 400 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 85.2%

47 Design and build Height 154.8 mm (6.09 inches) Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 85.2%

27 Performance All specs and test Vivo V9 Youth in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 506 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 753 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3657 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 75652

39 Software Operating system Android 8.1 ROM Funtouch 4

58 Battery Specifications Capacity 3260 mAh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:10 hr

49 Camera Specs and camera test of the V9 Youth Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

51 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced April 2018 Release date May 2018 Launch price ~ 250 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the V9 Youth may differ by country or region