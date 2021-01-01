Vivo V9 Youth
Display
59
Performance
27
Battery
58
Camera
49
NanoReview score
47
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|April 2018
|Release date
|May 2018
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V9 Youth
59
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.2%
47
Design and build
|Height
|154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
|Width
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
85.2%
27
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
753
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3657
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
75652
39
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|ROM
|Funtouch 4
58
Battery
|Capacity
|3260 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
49
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
51
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
|5G support
|No
55
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|April 2018
|Release date
|May 2018
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
