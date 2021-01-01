Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo V9 Youth: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo V9 Youth

Vivo V9 Youth
Display
59
Performance
27
Battery
58
Camera
49
NanoReview score
47
Category Budget
Announced April 2018
Release date May 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V9 Youth
59

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9
PPI 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2%
47

Design and build

Height 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
85.2%
27

Performance

All specs and test Vivo V9 Youth in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
753
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3657
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
75652
39

Software

Operating system Android 8.1
ROM Funtouch 4
58

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3260 mAh
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:10 hr
49

Camera

Specs and camera test of the V9 Youth
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
51

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced April 2018
Release date May 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the V9 Youth may differ by country or region

