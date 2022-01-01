Vivo X Fold
Display
89
Performance
92
Battery
89
Camera
81
85
89
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|8.03 inches
|Resolution
|1916 x 2160 pixels
|PPI
|360 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
1504 nits
74
Design and build
|Height
|162 mm (6.38 inches)
|Width
|144.9 mm (5.7 inches)
|Thickness
|6.3 mm (0.25 inches)
|Weight
|311 gramm (10.97 oz)
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
88%
92
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1224
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3344
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1016323
|CPU
|228688
|GPU
|436455
|Memory
|170600
|UX
|171416
|Total score
|1016323
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Smartphone Scores - 7th place
Sources: 3DMark [3]
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|Origin OS Ocean
89
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 14 min)
|Full charging time
|0:38 hr
81
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
87
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
74
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the X Fold may differ by country or region