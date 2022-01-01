Vivo X Fold Display 89 Performance 92 Battery 89 Camera 81 NanoReview score 85 Category Flagship Announced April 2022 Release date April 2022

89 Display Type AMOLED Size 8.03 inches Resolution 1916 x 2160 pixels PPI 360 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 1504 nits

74 Design and build Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) Width 144.9 mm (5.7 inches) Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) Weight 311 gramm (10.97 oz) Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 88%

92 Performance All specs and test Vivo X Fold in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 818 MHz FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1224 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3344 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1016323 CPU 228688 GPU 436455 Memory 170600 UX 171416 Total score 1016323 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Smartphone Scores - 7th place Sources: 3DMark [3]

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Origin OS Ocean

89 Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh Charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Full charging time 0:38 hr

81 Camera Specs and camera test of the X Fold Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Optical, 5x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 114° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

74 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced April 2022 Release date April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

