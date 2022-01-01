Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo X Fold: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo X Fold

Full specifications

Type AMOLED
Size 8.03 inches
Resolution 1916 x 2160 pixels
PPI 360 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
1504 nits
Height 162 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 144.9 mm (5.7 inches)
Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches)
Weight 311 gramm (10.97 oz)
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
88%
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1224
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3344
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1016323
CPU 228688
GPU 436455
Memory 170600
UX 171416
Total score 1016323
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
Operating system Android 12
ROM Origin OS Ocean
Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh
Charge power 66 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Optical, 5x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 114°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced April 2022
Release date April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the X Fold may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

