Vivo X30 Pro

Category Mid-range
Announced December 2019
Release date January 2020
Launch price ~ 450 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo X30 Pro

75 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 796 nits

60 Design and build Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.3%

70 Performance All specs and test Vivo X30 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 980 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A77 Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Mali G76MP5 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~576 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 678 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1838 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 330752 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 380989 AnTuTu Android Ranking List - 104th place

54 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM Funtouch 10.0

83 Battery Specifications Capacity 4350 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr

74 Camera Specs and camera test of the X30 Pro Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 5x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 112° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 32 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 135 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

80 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced December 2019 Release date January 2020 Launch price ~ 450 USD Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

