Vivo X30 Pro

Display
75
Performance
70
Battery
83
Camera
74
NanoReview score
73
Category Mid-range
Announced December 2019
Release date January 2020
Launch price ~ 450 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo X30 Pro
75

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
796 nits
60

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.3%
70

Performance

All specs and test Vivo X30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 980
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A77
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76MP5
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~576 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
678
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1838
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
330752
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
380989
54

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch 10.0
83

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4350 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr
74

Camera

Specs and camera test of the X30 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 5x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 32 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 135 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
80

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced December 2019
Release date January 2020
Launch price ~ 450 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the X30 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (12 votes)

