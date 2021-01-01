Vivo X50 Display 79 Performance 59 Battery 82 Camera 73 NanoReview score 71 Category Mid-range Announced June 2020 Release date July 2020 Launch price ~ 562 USD

79 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 PPI 398 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 477 nits

64 Design and build Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87%

59 Performance All specs and test Vivo X50 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 GPU clock 500 MHz FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2645 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6187 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 592 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1799 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 279925 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Phone Scores - 167th place

54 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM FunTouch OS 10.5

82 Battery Specifications Capacity 4200 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 (65% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:00 hr

73 Camera Specs and camera test of the Vivo X50 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

80 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSMB2/3/5/8 3G network HSDPA B1/4/5/8 4G network LTE B38/40/41 5G support No

47 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced June 2020 Release date July 2020 Launch price ~ 562 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo X50 may differ by country or region