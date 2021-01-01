Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo X50: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo X50

Display
79
Performance
59
Battery
82
Camera
73
NanoReview score
71
Category Mid-range
Announced June 2020
Release date July 2020
Launch price ~ 562 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo X50
Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9
PPI 398 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
477 nits
Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87%
Performance

All specs and test Vivo X50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618
GPU clock 500 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2645
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6187
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1799
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
279925
Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM FunTouch OS 10.5
Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of the Vivo X50
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSMB2/3/5/8
3G network HSDPA B1/4/5/8
4G network LTE B38/40/41
5G support No
Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced June 2020
Release date July 2020
Launch price ~ 562 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo X50 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (19 votes)

