Vivo X50 Pro Display 79 Performance 61 Battery 74 Camera 82 Category Mid-range Announced June 2020 Release date July 2020 Launch price ~ 812 USD

79 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 PPI 398 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 96.2% PWM 373 Hz Response time 3.2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 501 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

67 Design and build Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) Width 72.8 mm (2.87 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 181.5 gramm (6.4 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.6%

61 Performance All specs and test Vivo X50 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 620 GPU clock 750 MHz FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2678 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6256 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 596 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1803 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 324384 AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking - 131st place

54 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM FunTouch OS 10.5 OS size 28 GB

74 Battery Specifications Capacity 4315 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12:37 hr Watching videos (Player) 16:44 hr Talk (3G) 24:10 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life - 125th place

82 Camera Specs and camera test of the X50 Pro Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 135 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

80 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network HSDPA B1/B2/B4/B5/B8 4G network LTE B38/B40/B41 5G support Yes

62 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 92.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced June 2020 Release date July 2020 Launch price ~ 812 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the X50 Pro may differ by country or region