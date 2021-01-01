Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo X50 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo X50 Pro

Vivo X50 Pro
Display
79
Performance
61
Battery
74
Camera
82
NanoReview score
73
Category Mid-range
Announced June 2020
Release date July 2020
Launch price ~ 812 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo X50 Pro
79

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9
PPI 398 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.2%
PWM 373 Hz
Response time 3.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
501 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
67

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 181.5 gramm (6.4 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.6%
61

Performance

All specs and test Vivo X50 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620
GPU clock 750 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2678
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6256
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
596
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1803
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
324384
54

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM FunTouch OS 10.5
OS size 28 GB
74

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4315 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:44 hr
Talk (3G)
24:10 hr
82

Camera

Specs and camera test of the X50 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 135 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
80

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network HSDPA B1/B2/B4/B5/B8
4G network LTE B38/B40/B41
5G support Yes
62

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
92.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced June 2020
Release date July 2020
Launch price ~ 812 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the X50 Pro may differ by country or region

