Vivo X51
Display
84
Performance
62
Battery
85
Camera
83
NanoReview score
76
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2020
|Release date
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 762 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo X51
84
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.56 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.8:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|96.2%
|PWM
|373 Hz
|Response time
|3.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
777 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
68
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|181.5 gramm (6.4 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.6%
62
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
593
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1812
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
325165
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Smartphone Scores - 128th place
54
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|FunTouch OS 10
|OS size
|28 GB
85
Battery
|Capacity
|4315 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
83
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 135 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
80
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900
|3G network
|HSDPA B1/B2/B4/B5/B8
|4G network
|LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B17/B18/B19/B20/B26/B28/B32/B66/B38/B39/B40/B41
|5G support
|Yes
62
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
92.6 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2020
|Release date
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 762 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo X51 may differ by country or region