Vivo X60

Vivo X60
Display
91
Performance
92
Battery
85
Camera
75
NanoReview score
82
Category Mid-range
Announced December 2020
Release date January 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo X60
91

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9
PPI 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
67

Design and build

Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 175.6 gramm (6.19 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.4%
92

Performance

All specs and test Vivo X60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1080
Max. clock 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP10
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
846
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2928
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
640044
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM OriginOS
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr
75

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Vivo X60
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
80

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
47

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced December 2020
Release date January 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo X60 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3 of 5 points (9 votes)

