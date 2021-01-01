Vivo X60 Display 91 Performance 92 Battery 85 Camera 75 NanoReview score 82 Category Mid-range Announced December 2020 Release date January 2021

91 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 PPI 398 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

67 Design and build Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 175.6 gramm (6.19 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.4%

92 Performance All specs and test Vivo X60 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 1080 Max. clock 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G78 MP10 Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 846 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2928 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 640044 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Smartphone Scores - 10th place

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM OriginOS

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:10 hr

75 Camera Specs and camera test of the Vivo X60 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

80 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

47 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced December 2020 Release date January 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

