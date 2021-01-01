Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo X60 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo X60 Pro

Vivo X60 Pro
Display
91
Performance
94
Battery
84
Camera
82
NanoReview score
84
Category Mid-range
Announced December 2020
Release date January 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo X60 Pro
91

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9
PPI 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
69

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.1%
94

Performance

All specs and test Vivo X60 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1080
Max. clock 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP10
Memory
RAM size 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
847
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2969
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
641252
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM OriginOS
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr
82

Camera

Specs and camera test of the X60 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes
47

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced December 2020
Release date January 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the X60 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (2 votes)

