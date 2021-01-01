Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Display
90
Performance
100
Battery
84
Camera
87
NanoReview score
85
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2021
|Release date
|January 2021
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.56 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.8:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
1285 nits
62
Design and build
|Height
|158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
|Width
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|190.6 gramm (6.72 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.9%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
840225
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|OriginOS 1.0
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|55 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
89
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|5G support
|Yes
45
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the X60 Pro Plus may differ by country or region