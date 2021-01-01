Vivo X60 Pro Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo X60 Pro Plus Display 90 Performance 100 Battery 84 Camera 87 NanoReview score 85 Category Flagship Announced January 2021 Release date January 2021 Launch price ~ 875 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo X60 Pro Plus

90 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 PPI 398 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 1285 nits

62 Design and build Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 190.6 gramm (6.72 oz) Waterproof No Frame material Metal Colors Black, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.9%

100 Performance All specs and test Vivo X60 Pro Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks AnTuTu Benchmark 8 840225

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM OriginOS 1.0

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 4200 mAh Charge power 55 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

87 Camera Specs and camera test of the X60 Pro Plus Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 114° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

89 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 24 5G support Yes

45 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced January 2021 Release date January 2021 Launch price ~ 875 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the X60 Pro Plus may differ by country or region