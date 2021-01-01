Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo X60 Pro Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo X60 Pro Plus

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Display
90
Performance
100
Battery
84
Camera
87
NanoReview score
85
Category Flagship
Announced January 2021
Release date January 2021
Launch price ~ 875 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo X60 Pro Plus
90

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9
PPI 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
1285 nits
62

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 190.6 gramm (6.72 oz)
Waterproof No
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.9%
100

Performance

All specs and test Vivo X60 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

AnTuTu Benchmark 8
840225
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM OriginOS 1.0
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh
Charge power 55 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
87

Camera

Specs and camera test of the X60 Pro Plus
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
89

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 24
5G support Yes
45

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced January 2021
Release date January 2021
Launch price ~ 875 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the X60 Pro Plus may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

