Vivo X70

Display
81
Performance
86
Battery
79
Camera
69
NanoReview score
78
Category Flagship
Announced September 2021
Release date September 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo X70
81

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
99 nits
65

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.6%
86

Performance

All specs and test Vivo X70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1000
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3372
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
672624
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 12
79

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh
Charge power 44 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr
69

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Vivo X70
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 116°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 19
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B8
4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B18/B19/B20/B26/B28/B38/B39/B40/B41
5G support Yes
47

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced September 2021
Release date September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo X70 may differ by country or region

User ratings

5 of 5 points (1 votes)

