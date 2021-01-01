Vivo X70 Display 81 Performance 86 Battery 79 Camera 69 NanoReview score 78 Category Flagship Announced September 2021 Release date September 2021

81 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 398 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 99 nits

65 Design and build Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 86.6%

86 Performance All specs and test Vivo X70 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Max. clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1000 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3372 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 672624 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Results - 65th place

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 12

79 Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh Charge power 44 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:56 hr

69 Camera Specs and camera test of the Vivo X70 Main camera Matrix 40 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 116° Lenses 3 (40 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 19 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B8 4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B18/B19/B20/B26/B28/B38/B39/B40/B41 5G support Yes

47 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2021 Release date September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo X70 may differ by country or region