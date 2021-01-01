Vivo X70 Pro Display 92 Performance 83 Battery 85 Camera 86 NanoReview score 84 Category Flagship Announced September 2021 Release date September 2021 Launch price ~ 560 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo X70 Pro

92 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 PPI 398 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 1005 nits

68 Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.3%

83 Performance All specs and test Vivo X70 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Max. clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 880 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2969 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 698603 AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores - 51st place

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 12

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 4450 mAh Charge power 44 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (64% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 18:26 hr Watching videos (Player) 20:41 hr Talk (3G) 25:07 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking - 30th place

86 Camera Specs and camera test of the X70 Pro Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 116° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

89 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 24 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B8 4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B9/B12/B17/B18/B19/B20/B26/B28/B38/B39/B40/B41 5G support Yes

45 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2021 Release date September 2021 Launch price ~ 560 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the X70 Pro may differ by country or region