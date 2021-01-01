Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo X70 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo X70 Pro

Vivo X70 Pro
Display
92
Performance
83
Battery
85
Camera
86
NanoReview score
84
Category Flagship
Announced September 2021
Release date September 2021
Launch price ~ 560 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo X70 Pro
92

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9
PPI 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
1005 nits
68

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.3%
83

Performance

All specs and test Vivo X70 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
880
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2969
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
698603
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 12
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4450 mAh
Charge power 44 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (64% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
20:41 hr
Talk (3G)
25:07 hr
86

Camera

Specs and camera test of the X70 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 116°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
89

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 24
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B8
4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B9/B12/B17/B18/B19/B20/B26/B28/B38/B39/B40/B41
5G support Yes
45

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced September 2021
Release date September 2021
Launch price ~ 560 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the X70 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (3 votes)

