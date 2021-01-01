Vivo X70 Pro Plus Display 98 Performance 90 Battery 77 Camera 89 NanoReview score 88 Category Flagship Announced September 2021 Release date September 2021

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo X70 Pro Plus

98 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 517 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 1031 nits

84 Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.1%

90 Performance All specs and test Vivo X70 Pro Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Max. clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1107 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3473 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 808165 CPU 198307 GPU 306239 Memory 143459 UX 155370 Total score 808165 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List - 13th place

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 12

77 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 55 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (80% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:48 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 14:15 hr Watching videos (Player) 14:44 hr Talk (3G) 24:56 hr

89 Camera Specs and camera test of the X70 Pro Plus Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 114° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 139 Video quality 115 Generic camera score 135

93 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 22 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B8 4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B17/B18/B19/B20/B26/B28/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41/42/B66 5G support Yes

66 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2021 Release date September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the X70 Pro Plus may differ by country or region