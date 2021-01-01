Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo X70 Pro Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo X70 Pro Plus

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Display
98
Performance
90
Battery
77
Camera
89
NanoReview score
88
Category Flagship
Announced September 2021
Release date September 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo X70 Pro Plus
98

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 517 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
1031 nits
84

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.1%
90

Performance

All specs and test Vivo X70 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
Max. clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1107
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3473
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
808165
CPU 198307
GPU 306239
Memory 143459
UX 155370
Total score 808165
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 12
77

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 55 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (80% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:44 hr
Talk (3G)
24:56 hr
89

Camera

Specs and camera test of the X70 Pro Plus
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
139
Video quality
115
Generic camera score
135
93

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 22
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B8
4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B17/B18/B19/B20/B26/B28/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41/42/B66
5G support Yes
66

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced September 2021
Release date September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the X70 Pro Plus may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.7 of 5 points (3 votes)

