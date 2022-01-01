Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo X80: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo X80

Vivo X80
Display
90
Performance
95
Battery
80
Camera
72
NanoReview score
81
Category Flagship
Announced April 2022
Release date April 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo X80
90

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 388 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
1509 nits
74

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.6%
95

Performance

All specs and test Vivo X80 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Max. clock 3050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1184
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4213
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1075764
CPU 277291
GPU 422365
Memory 192035
UX 180530
Total score 1075764
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Funtouch OS 12
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 80 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr
72

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Vivo X80
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX866 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
85

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
45

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced April 2022
Release date April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo X80 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (3 votes)

