Vivo X80
Display
90
Performance
95
Battery
80
Camera
72
NanoReview score
81
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo X80
90
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|388 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
1509 nits
74
Design and build
|Height
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.6%
95
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000
|Max. clock
|3050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G710
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1184
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4213
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1075764
|CPU
|277291
|GPU
|422365
|Memory
|192035
|UX
|180530
|Total score
|1075764
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking List - 2nd place
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 12
80
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 12 min)
|Full charging time
|0:56 hr
72
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX866 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
85
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
45
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo X80 may differ by country or region