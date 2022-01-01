Vivo X80 Display 90 Performance 95 Battery 80 Camera 72 NanoReview score 81 Category Flagship Announced April 2022 Release date April 2022

90 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 388 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 1509 nits

74 Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 86.6%

95 Performance All specs and test Vivo X80 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Max. clock 3050 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Mali-G710 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1184 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4213 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1075764 CPU 277291 GPU 422365 Memory 192035 UX 180530 Total score 1075764 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking List - 2nd place

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Funtouch OS 12

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 80 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Full charging time 0:56 hr

72 Camera Specs and camera test of the Vivo X80 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX866 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

85 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

45 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced April 2022 Release date April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo X80 may differ by country or region