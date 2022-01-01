Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo X80 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo X80 Pro

Display
98
Performance
91
Battery
90
Camera
85
NanoReview score
86
Category Flagship
Announced April 2022
Release date April 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo X80 Pro
98

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 517 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
1509 nits
81

Design and build

Height 164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 219 gramm (7.72 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.9%
91

Performance

All specs and test Vivo X80 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1215
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3366
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1002880
CPU 224784
GPU 437220
Memory 163013
UX 169925
Total score 1002880
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Funtouch OS 12
90

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh
Charge power 80 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes
85

Camera

Specs and camera test of the X80 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 114°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GNV (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Hynix HI-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
90

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
50

Sound

Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced April 2022
Release date April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the X80 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (3 votes)

