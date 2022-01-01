Vivo X80 Pro Display 98 Performance 91 Battery 90 Camera 85 NanoReview score 86 Category Flagship Announced April 2022 Release date April 2022

98 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 517 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 1509 nits

81 Design and build Height 164.6 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 219 gramm (7.72 oz) Waterproof IP68 Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.9%

91 Performance All specs and test Vivo X80 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 818 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1215 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3366 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1002880 CPU 224784 GPU 437220 Memory 163013 UX 169925 Total score 1002880 AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores - 10th place

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Funtouch OS 12

90 Battery Specifications Capacity 4700 mAh Charge power 80 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes

85 Camera Specs and camera test of the X80 Pro Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 114° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GNV (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Hynix HI-847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

90 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

50 Sound Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced April 2022 Release date April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

