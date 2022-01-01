Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo X90: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo X90

Vivo X90
Display
93
Performance
100
Battery
83
Camera
80
NanoReview score
86
Category Flagship
Announced November 2022
Release date November 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo X90
93

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1260 x 2800 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 453 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
83

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 164.1 gramm (5.79 oz)
Waterproof IP64
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.9%
100

Performance

All specs and test Vivo X90 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200
Max. clock 3050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1485
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5109
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1281339
63

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM Funtouch 13
83

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4810 mAh
Charge power 120 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr
80

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Vivo X90
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 108°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX866 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
74

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced November 2022
Release date November 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo X90 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.1 of 5 points (15 votes)

