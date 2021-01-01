Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo Y11 (2019): specifications and benchmarks

Vivo Y11 (2019)

Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
Category Budget
Announced October 2019
Release date December 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo Y11 (2019)
Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.35 inches
Resolution 720 x 1544 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9
PPI 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4%
Max. Brightness
398 nits
Design and build

Height 159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 190.5 gramm (6.72 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.4%
Performance

All specs and test Vivo Y11 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 1950 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505
GPU clock 450 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
872
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3079
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
811
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
68653
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
93864
Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM Funtouch 9.1
Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:50 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of the Y11 (2019)
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.8
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
5G support No
Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced October 2019
Release date December 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Y11 (2019) may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (29 votes)

