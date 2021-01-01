Vivo Y11 (2019)
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|October 2019
|Release date
|December 2019
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo Y11 (2019)
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.35 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1544 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.2:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.4%
Max. Brightness
398 nits
Design and build
|Height
|159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|190.5 gramm (6.72 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.4%
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Max. clock
|1950 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
872
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3079
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
811
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
68653
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
93864
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Funtouch 9.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:50 hr
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.8
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Y11 (2019) may differ by country or region