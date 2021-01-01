Vivo Y11 (2019) Display 55 Performance 22 Battery 78 Camera 48 NanoReview score 48 Category Budget Announced October 2019 Release date December 2019 Launch price ~ 125 USD

55 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.35 inches Resolution 720 x 1544 pixels Aspect ratio 19.2:9 PPI 268 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% Max. Brightness 398 nits

46 Design and build Height 159.4 mm (6.28 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 190.5 gramm (6.72 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 81.4%

22 Performance All specs and test Vivo Y11 (2019) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Max. clock 1950 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 505 GPU clock 450 MHz FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 872 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3079 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 177 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 811 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 68653 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 93864

46 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM Funtouch 9.1

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:50 hr

48 Camera Specs and camera test of the Y11 (2019) Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/1.8 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

49 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Y11 (2019) may differ by country or region