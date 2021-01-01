Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo Y19: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo Y19

Vivo Y19
Display
65
Performance
43
Battery
85
Camera
57
NanoReview score
60
Category Mid-range
Announced November 2019
Release date November 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo Y19
65

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4%
48

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84.4%
43

Performance

All specs and test Vivo Y19 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P65
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 820 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1910
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5946
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
361
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1297
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
157164
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
183373
AnTuTu Rating - 260th place
46

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM Funtouch 9.2
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr
57

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Vivo Y19
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
66

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 700 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced November 2019
Release date November 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo Y19 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (56 votes)

