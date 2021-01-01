Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo Y20G: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo Y20G

Vivo Y20G
Display
60
Performance
37
Battery
78
Camera
53
NanoReview score
58
Category Budget
Announced January 2021
Release date January 2021
Launch price ~ 213 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo Y20G
60

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.51 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6%
Max. Brightness
473 nits
50

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192.3 gramm (6.78 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
81.6%
37

Performance

All specs and test Vivo Y20G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
269
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1203
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
205891
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Funtouch 11.1
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
53

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Vivo Y20G
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.8
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
69

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 13
2G network GSM B3/5/8
3G network WCDMA B1/5/8
4G network LTE B1/3/5/8/B38/40/41
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced January 2021
Release date January 2021
Launch price ~ 213 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo Y20G may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Vivo Y20G
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Vivo Y20G
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Vivo Y20G
4. Oppo A53 and Vivo Y20G
5. Samsung Galaxy A12 and Vivo Y20G
6. Vivo Y31 and Vivo Y20G
7. Oppo A15s and Vivo Y20G
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Vivo Y20G

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish