Category Budget Announced October 2020 Release date October 2020 Launch price ~ 212 USD

60 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.51 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% Display tests RGB color space 94.3% Response time 44.4 ms Contrast 1224:1 Max. Brightness 468 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

50 Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 192.3 gramm (6.78 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 81.6%

34 Performance All specs and test Vivo Y20s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver

- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold Lithography process 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 245 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1238 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 145273

54 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM Funtouch 11

86 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

52 Camera Specs and camera test of the Vivo Y20s Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/1.8 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

69 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 13 2G network GSM B3/5/8 3G network WCDMA B1/5/8 4G network LTE B1/3/5/7/8/18/19/20/26/28/8/39/40/41 5G support No

73 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 90.4 dB

Other Category Budget Announced October 2020 Release date October 2020 Launch price ~ 212 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

