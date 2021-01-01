Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo Y20s: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo Y20s

Vivo Y20s
Display
60
Performance
34
Battery
86
Camera
52
NanoReview score
58
Category Budget
Announced October 2020
Release date October 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo Y20s
60

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.51 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.3%
Response time 44.4 ms
Contrast 1224:1
Max. Brightness
468 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
50

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192.3 gramm (6.78 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
81.6%
34

Performance

All specs and test Vivo Y20s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
Lithography process 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
245
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1238
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
145273
54

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM Funtouch 11
86

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
52

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Vivo Y20s
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.8
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
69

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 13
2G network GSM B3/5/8
3G network WCDMA B1/5/8
4G network LTE B1/3/5/7/8/18/19/20/26/28/8/39/40/41
5G support No
73

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
90.4 dB

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo Y20s may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

