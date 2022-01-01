Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo Y22: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo Y22

Vivo Y22
Display
54
Performance
24
Battery
78
Camera
52
NanoReview score
55
Category Budget
Announced September 2022
Release date September 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo Y22
54

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.4%
51

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 164.3 gramm (5.8 oz)
Waterproof IPX5
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.4%
24

Performance

All specs and test Vivo Y22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
337
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1211
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
201106
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
52

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Vivo Y22
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM B3/5/8
3G network WCDMA B1/5/8
4G network LTE B1/3/5/7/8/20/28/B38/40/41(120M)
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo Y22 may differ by country or region

