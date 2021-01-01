Vivo Y30
Display
57
Performance
27
Battery
78
Camera
55
NanoReview score
54
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2020
|Release date
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo Y30
57
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.47 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|266 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.9%
Max. Brightness
414 nits
49
Design and build
|Height
|162 mm (6.38 inches)
|Width
|74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|197 gramm (6.95 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82.9%
27
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
878
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3830
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
175
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
890
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
83877
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
103592
54
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|FunTouch OS 10
78
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
55
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
64
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2500 / 2600
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2500 / 2600
55
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo Y30 may differ by country or region