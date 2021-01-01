Vivo Y30 Display 57 Performance 27 Battery 78 Camera 55 NanoReview score 54 Category Budget Announced May 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 212 USD

57 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.47 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 266 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% Max. Brightness 414 nits

49 Design and build Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 82.9%

27 Performance All specs and test Vivo Y30 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 680 MHz FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 878 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3830 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 175 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 890 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 83877 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 103592

54 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM FunTouch OS 10

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:20 hr

55 Camera Specs and camera test of the Vivo Y30 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

64 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2500 / 2600 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2500 / 2600

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced May 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 212 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

