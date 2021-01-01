Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo Y33s: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo Y33s

Vivo Y33s
Display
61
Performance
40
Battery
78
Camera
60
NanoReview score
61
Category Mid-range
Announced August 2021
Release date August 2021
Launch price ~ 238 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo Y33s
61

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4%
52

Design and build

Height 164.26 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.4%
40

Performance

All specs and test Vivo Y33s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
273
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2000
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
251832
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Funtouch 11.1
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr
60

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Vivo Y33s
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 13
2G network GSM B2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA B1/5/8
4G network LTE B1/3/5/8/B38/40/41
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced August 2021
Release date August 2021
Launch price ~ 238 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo Y33s may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (2 votes)

Competitors

1. Vivo V20 or Vivo Y33s
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S or Vivo Y33s
3. Oppo Realme 8 or Vivo Y33s
4. Oppo Realme 8 Pro or Vivo Y33s
5. Samsung Galaxy A22 or Vivo Y33s
6. Oppo F19 or Vivo Y33s
7. Vivo Y51a or Vivo Y33s
8. Vivo Y53s or Vivo Y33s

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish