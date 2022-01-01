Vivo Y35 Display 77 Performance 41 Battery 84 Camera 62 NanoReview score 65 Category Mid-range Announced September 2022 Release date September 2022

77 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.58 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.4%

62 Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.28 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.4%

41 Performance All specs and test Vivo Y35 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 1114 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 379 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1530 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 263005

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Funtouch 12

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 44 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (70% in 34 min) Full charging time 0:55 hr

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the Vivo Y35 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

74 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 13 2G network GSM B2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B8 4G network LTE B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B20/B28/B38/B40/B41(194M) 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2022 Release date September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo Y35 may differ by country or region