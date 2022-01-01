Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo Y35: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo Y35

Display
77
Performance
41
Battery
84
Camera
62
NanoReview score
65
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2022
Release date September 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo Y35
77

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4%
62

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.28 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.4%
41

Performance

All specs and test Vivo Y35 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 1114 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
379
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1530
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
263005
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 44 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (70% in 34 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Vivo Y35
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
74

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 13
2G network GSM B2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B8
4G network LTE B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B20/B28/B38/B40/B41(194M)
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo Y35 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

