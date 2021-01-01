Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo Y50: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo Y50

Vivo Y50
Display
68
Performance
40
Battery
86
Camera
59
NanoReview score
60
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo Y50
68

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1%
49

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.1%
40

Performance

All specs and test Vivo Y50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1513
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5432
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1356
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
139432
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
170473
54

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM Funtouch 10.0
86

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr
59

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Vivo Y50
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
64

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 1900 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100
3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 2100
4G network LTE 1900 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo Y50 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.2 of 5 points (7 votes)

Competitors

1. Vivo Y50 and Oppo A9 (2020)
2. Vivo Y50 and Samsung Galaxy A51
3. Vivo Y50 and Vivo V17
4. Vivo Y50 and Oppo Realme 6
5. Vivo Y50 and Vivo V19

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish