Vivo Y50 Display 68 Performance 40 Battery 86 Camera 59 NanoReview score 60 Category Mid-range Announced April 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 250 USD

68 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.1%

49 Design and build Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 83.1%

40 Performance All specs and test Vivo Y50 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1513 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5432 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 315 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1356 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 139432 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 170473 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Smartphone Scores - 292nd place

54 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM Funtouch 10.0

86 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr

59 Camera Specs and camera test of the Vivo Y50 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

64 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 1900 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 2100 4G network LTE 1900 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 250 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo Y50 may differ by country or region