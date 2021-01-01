Vivo Y51a Display 67 Performance 44 Battery 79 Camera 60 NanoReview score 63 Category Mid-range Announced January 2021 Release date January 2021 Launch price ~ 261 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo Y51a

67 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.58 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% Max. Brightness 455 nits

52 Design and build Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%

44 Performance All specs and test Vivo Y51a in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 417 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1315 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 191024

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Funtouch 11

79 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (70% in 67 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr

60 Camera Specs and camera test of the Vivo Y51a Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 13 2G network GSM B2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA B1/5/8 4G network LTE B1/3/5/7/8/18/19/20/26/28 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced January 2021 Release date January 2021 Launch price ~ 261 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo Y51a may differ by country or region