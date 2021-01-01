Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo Y53s: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo Y53s

Vivo Y53s
Display
73
Performance
56
Battery
83
Camera
52
NanoReview score
66
Category Mid-range
Announced June 2021
Release date June 2021
Launch price ~ 237 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo Y53s
73

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%
Max. Brightness
454 nits
52

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.5%
56

Performance

All specs and test Vivo Y53s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 825 MHz
FLOPS ~46 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
389
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1329
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM OriginOS 1.0
83

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 66 min)
Full charging time 1:46 hr
52

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Vivo Y53s
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 10120 x 6328
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 15
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network WCDMA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 2100
4G network LTE 1, 3, 4, 5, 8, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
5G support Yes
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo Y53s may differ by country or region

