Vivo Y53s
Display
73
Performance
56
Battery
83
Camera
52
NanoReview score
66
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|Launch price
|~ 237 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo Y53s
73
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.58 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
Max. Brightness
454 nits
52
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.5%
56
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|~46 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
389
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1329
AnTuTu Android Results - 126th place
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|OriginOS 1.0
83
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 66 min)
|Full charging time
|1:46 hr
52
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|10120 x 6328
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
78
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G network
|WCDMA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 1, 3, 4, 5, 8, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
|5G support
|Yes
55
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|Launch price
|~ 237 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo Y53s may differ by country or region