Vivo Y53s

Display 73
Performance 56
Battery 83
Camera 52

Category Mid-range
Announced June 2021
Release date June 2021
Launch price ~ 237 USD

73 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.58 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% Max. Brightness 454 nits

52 Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%

56 Performance All specs and test Vivo Y53s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 825 MHz FLOPS ~46 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 389 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1329 AnTuTu Android Results - 126th place

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM OriginOS 1.0

83 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (70% in 66 min) Full charging time 1:46 hr

52 Camera Specs and camera test of the Vivo Y53s Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 10120 x 6328 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 15 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G network WCDMA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 2100 4G network LTE 1, 3, 4, 5, 8, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 5G support Yes

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced June 2021 Release date June 2021 Launch price ~ 237 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo Y53s may differ by country or region