Vivo Y72 5G Display 67 Performance 62 Battery 85 Camera 65 NanoReview score 69 Category Mid-range Announced March 2021 Release date May 2021 Launch price ~ 248 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo Y72 5G

67 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.58 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% Display tests RGB color space 99.9% Response time 31 ms Contrast 599:1 Max. Brightness 377 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

52 Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%

62 Performance All specs and test Vivo Y72 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 518 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1662

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 11.1 OS size 13 GB

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the Y72 5G Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM B2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/18/19/20/26/28/B38/39/40/41(194M) 5G support Yes

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 86 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2021 Release date May 2021 Launch price ~ 248 USD SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Y72 5G may differ by country or region