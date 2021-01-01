Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo Y72 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo Y72 5G

Vivo Y72 5G
Display
67
Performance
62
Battery
85
Camera
65
NanoReview score
69
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2021
Release date May 2021
Launch price ~ 248 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo Y72 5G
67

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9%
Response time 31 ms
Contrast 599:1
Max. Brightness
377 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
52

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.5%
62

Performance

All specs and test Vivo Y72 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
518
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1662
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 11.1
OS size 13 GB
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr
65

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Y72 5G
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM B2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/18/19/20/26/28/B38/39/40/41(194M)
5G support Yes
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2021
Release date May 2021
Launch price ~ 248 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Y72 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Vivo Y72 5G vs Vivo V20
2. Vivo Y72 5G vs Oppo Realme X7
3. Vivo Y72 5G vs Oppo Reno 5 5G
4. Vivo Y72 5G vs Oppo Realme 7 5G
5. Vivo Y72 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
6. Vivo Y72 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
7. Vivo Y72 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A52
8. Vivo Y72 5G vs Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
9. Vivo Y72 5G vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
10. Vivo Y72 5G vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
11. Vivo Y72 5G vs Vivo V21
12. Vivo Y72 5G vs Oppo A94 5G
13. Vivo Y72 5G vs Oppo Realme 8 5G
14. Vivo Y72 5G vs Oppo A74 5G

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish