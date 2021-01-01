Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo Y81: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo Y81

Vivo Y81
Display
51
Performance
21
Battery
59
Camera
45
NanoReview score
45
Category Budget
Announced June 2018
Release date July 2018
Launch price ~ 125 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo Y81
51

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3%
46

Design and build

Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 147 gramm (5.19 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
83.3%
21

Performance

All specs and test Vivo Y81 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
414
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1865
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
70223
39

Software

Operating system Android 8.1
ROM Funtouch 4
59

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3260 mAh
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 3:00 hr
45

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Vivo Y81
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 60 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
59

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo Y81 may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.9 of 5 points (7 votes)

