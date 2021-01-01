Vivo Y81 Display 51 Performance 21 Battery 59 Camera 45 NanoReview score 45 Category Budget Announced June 2018 Release date July 2018 Launch price ~ 125 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo Y81

51 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.22 inches Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.3%

46 Design and build Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 147 gramm (5.19 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 83.3%

21 Performance All specs and test Vivo Y81 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 414 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 1865 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 70223

39 Software Operating system Android 8.1 ROM Funtouch 4

59 Battery Specifications Capacity 3260 mAh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 3:00 hr

45 Camera Specs and camera test of the Vivo Y81 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 60 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

59 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced June 2018 Release date July 2018 Launch price ~ 125 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo Y81 may differ by country or region