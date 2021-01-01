Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo Y91c: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo Y91c

Display
53
Performance
22
Battery
68
Camera
42
NanoReview score
46
Category Budget
Announced March 2019
Release date March 2019
Launch price ~ 112 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo Y91c
53

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9%
Max. Brightness
398 nits
47

Design and build

Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 163.5 gramm (5.77 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
82.9%
22

Performance

All specs and test Vivo Y91c in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
779
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3964
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
141
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
812
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
75648
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
97972
39

Software

Operating system Android 8.1
ROM Funtouch 4.5
68

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh
Charge power 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:30 hr
42

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Vivo Y91c
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.8
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
58

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2300
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2300
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo Y91c may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (23 votes)

Write a comment

