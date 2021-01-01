Vivo Y91c Display 53 Performance 22 Battery 68 Camera 42 NanoReview score 46 Category Budget Announced March 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 112 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo Y91c

53 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.22 inches Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% Max. Brightness 398 nits

47 Design and build Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 163.5 gramm (5.77 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 82.9%

22 Performance All specs and test Vivo Y91c in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 779 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3964 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 141 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 812 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 75648 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 97972

39 Software Operating system Android 8.1 ROM Funtouch 4.5

68 Battery Specifications Capacity 4030 mAh Charge power 5 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:30 hr

42 Camera Specs and camera test of the Vivo Y91c Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/1.8 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

58 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2300 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2300 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced March 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 112 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo Y91c may differ by country or region