Vivo Y95

Vivo Y95
Display
53
Performance
24
Battery
68
Camera
48
NanoReview score
46
Category Budget
Announced November 2018
Release date December 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo Y95
53

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.18%
46

Design and build

Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 163.5 gramm (5.77 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.18%
24

Performance

All specs and test Vivo Y95 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 1950 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505
GPU clock 450 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
871
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3212
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
895
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
80053
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
103396
39

Software

Operating system Android 8.1
ROM Funtouch 4.5
68

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:35 hr
48

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Vivo Y95
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
50

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500, (VOLTE)
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced November 2018
Release date December 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 1.09 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.32 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo Y95 may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.8 of 5 points (5 votes)

