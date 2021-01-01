Vivo Y95 Display 53 Performance 24 Battery 68 Camera 48 NanoReview score 46 Category Budget Announced November 2018 Release date December 2018 Launch price ~ 250 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo Y95

53 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.22 inches Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels Aspect ratio 18.9:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.18%

46 Design and build Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 163.5 gramm (5.77 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 83.18%

24 Performance All specs and test Vivo Y95 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Max. clock 1950 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 505 GPU clock 450 MHz FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 871 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3212 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 180 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 895 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 80053 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 103396

39 Software Operating system Android 8.1 ROM Funtouch 4.5

68 Battery Specifications Capacity 4030 mAh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:35 hr

48 Camera Specs and camera test of the Vivo Y95 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5120 x 3840 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

50 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500, (VOLTE) 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced November 2018 Release date December 2018 Launch price ~ 250 USD SAR (head) 1.09 W/kg SAR (body) 0.32 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo Y95 may differ by country or region