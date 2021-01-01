Vivo Y95
Display
53
Performance
24
Battery
68
Camera
48
NanoReview score
46
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2018
|Release date
|December 2018
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo Y95
53
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.22 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.9:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.18%
46
Design and build
|Height
|155.1 mm (6.11 inches)
|Width
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|163.5 gramm (5.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.18%
24
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Max. clock
|1950 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
871
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3212
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
895
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
80053
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
103396
39
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|ROM
|Funtouch 4.5
68
Battery
|Capacity
|4030 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:35 hr
48
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5120 x 3840
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
50
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500, (VOLTE)
|5G support
|No
55
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2018
|Release date
|December 2018
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.09 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.32 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo Y95 may differ by country or region