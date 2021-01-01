Vivo Z1x Display 67 Performance 48 Battery 82 Camera 63 NanoReview score 63 Category Mid-range Announced September 2019 Release date September 2019 Launch price ~ 212 USD

67 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.38 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 404 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 494 nits

48 Design and build Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 189.6 gramm (6.69 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 83.3%

48 Performance All specs and test Vivo Z1x in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75) L3 cache 1 MB Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 616 GPU clock 550 MHz FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1910 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5921 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 407 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1534 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 184753 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 211490 AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking - 219th place

54 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM Funtouch 10

82 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (55% in 45 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr

63 Camera Specs and camera test of the Vivo Z1x Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2019 Release date September 2019 Launch price ~ 212 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

