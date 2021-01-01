Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo Z1x: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo Z1x

Vivo Z1x
Display
67
Performance
48
Battery
82
Camera
63
NanoReview score
63
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2019
Release date September 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo Z1x
67

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.38 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 404 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
494 nits
48

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 189.6 gramm (6.69 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
83.3%
48

Performance

All specs and test Vivo Z1x in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 1 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616
GPU clock 550 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1910
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5921
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
407
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1534
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
184753
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
211490
54

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch 10
82

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (55% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr
63

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Vivo Z1x
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2019
Release date September 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo Z1x may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

