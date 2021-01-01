Vivo Z5x Display 63 Performance 44 Battery 87 Camera 56 NanoReview score 60 Category Mid-range Announced May 2019 Release date August 2019 Launch price ~ 200 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo Z5x

63 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.62%

47 Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 83.62%

44 Performance All specs and test Vivo Z5x in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75) Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 616 GPU clock 500 MHz FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1840 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5921 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 399 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1485 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 142852 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 189744 AnTuTu Benchmark Results - 248th place

46 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM Funtouch 9

87 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 2:20 hr

56 Camera Specs and camera test of the Vivo Z5x Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.78

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

69 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2019 Release date August 2019 Launch price ~ 200 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo Z5x may differ by country or region