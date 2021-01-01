Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo Z5x: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo Z5x

Vivo Z5x
Display
63
Performance
44
Battery
87
Camera
56
NanoReview score
60
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2019
Release date August 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo Z5x
63

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.62%
47

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.62%
44

Performance

All specs and test Vivo Z5x in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616
GPU clock 500 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1840
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5921
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
399
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1485
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
142852
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
189744
46

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM Funtouch 9
87

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr
56

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Vivo Z5x
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.78
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
69

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2019
Release date August 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo Z5x may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (89 votes)

Competitors

1. Vivo Z5x vs Oppo Realme 3 Pro
2. Vivo Z5x vs Vivo V15 Pro
3. Vivo Z5x vs Samsung Galaxy M40
4. Vivo Z5x vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
5. Vivo Z5x vs Vivo Z1x

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish