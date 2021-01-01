Vivo Z6 Display 66 Performance 61 Battery 92 Camera 62 NanoReview score 69 Category Mid-range Announced February 2020 Release date April 2020 Launch price ~ 300 USD

66 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% Max. Brightness 494 nits

57 Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 84.6%

61 Performance All specs and test Vivo Z6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 620 GPU clock 750 MHz FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 612 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1988 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 320753 AnTuTu Phone Scores - 132nd place

54 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM Funtouch 10.0

92 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 44 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (70% in 35 min) Full charging time 1:25 hr

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the Vivo Z6 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 112° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 2100 4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1700 / 2100 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 5G support Yes

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2020 Release date April 2020 Launch price ~ 300 USD Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo Z6 may differ by country or region