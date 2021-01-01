Vivo Z6
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2020
|Release date
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 300 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo Z6
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
Max. Brightness
494 nits
57
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|201 gramm (7.09 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84.6%
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
612
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1988
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
320753
AnTuTu Phone Scores - 132nd place
54
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|Funtouch 10.0
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
87
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 850 / 900 / 1700 / 2100 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
|5G support
|Yes
55
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo Z6 may differ by country or region