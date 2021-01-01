Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo Z6: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo Z6

Vivo Z6
Display
66
Performance
61
Battery
92
Camera
62
NanoReview score
69
Category Mid-range
Announced February 2020
Release date April 2020
Launch price ~ 300 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo Z6
66

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6%
Max. Brightness
494 nits
57

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84.6%
61

Performance

All specs and test Vivo Z6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620
GPU clock 750 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
612
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1988
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
320753
AnTuTu Phone Scores - 132nd place
54

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM Funtouch 10.0
92

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 44 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Vivo Z6
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 2100
4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1700 / 2100 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
5G support Yes
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced February 2020
Release date April 2020
Launch price ~ 300 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo Z6 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (15 votes)

Competitors

1. Vivo Z6 vs Samsung Galaxy S10e
2. Vivo Z6 vs Oppo Realme X2
3. Vivo Z6 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
4. Vivo Z6 vs Vivo V17
5. Vivo Z6 vs Xiaomi Poco X2
6. Vivo Z6 vs Oppo Realme X50
7. Vivo Z6 vs Samsung Galaxy M31
8. Vivo Z6 vs Oppo Realme 6 Pro

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish