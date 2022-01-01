Xiaomi 11i Display 90 Performance 56 Battery 86 Camera 67 NanoReview score 75 Category Mid-range Announced January 2022 Release date January 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi 11i

90 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 1208 nits

75 Design and build Height 163.65 mm (6.44 inches) Width 76.19 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.34 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 86.1%

56 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi 11i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Max. clock 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 652 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2062 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 443317 CPU 125497 GPU 124754 Memory 83077 UX 106534 Total score 443317 Sources: 3DMark [3]

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM MIUI 13

86 Battery Specifications Capacity 5160 mAh Charge power 67 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Full charging time 0:35 hr

67 Camera Specs and camera test of the Xiaomi 11i Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

86 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM B2, B3, B5, B8 3G network WCDMA B1, B2, B5, B8 4G network LTE B1, B3, B5, B8, B40, B41 5G support Yes

93 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced January 2022 Release date January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xiaomi 11i may differ by country or region