Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi 11i: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi 11i

Xiaomi 11i
Display
90
Performance
56
Battery
86
Camera
67
NanoReview score
75
Category Mid-range
Announced January 2022
Release date January 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi 11i
90

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
1208 nits
75

Design and build

Height 163.65 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.19 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.34 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86.1%
56

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi 11i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
652
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2062
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
443317
CPU 125497
GPU 124754
Memory 83077
UX 106534
Total score 443317
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM MIUI 13
86

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh
Charge power 67 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:35 hr
67

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Xiaomi 11i
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
86

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM B2, B3, B5, B8
3G network WCDMA B1, B2, B5, B8
4G network LTE B1, B3, B5, B8, B40, B41
5G support Yes
93

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced January 2022
Release date January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xiaomi 11i may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Xiaomi 11i vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
2. Xiaomi 11i vs Xiaomi Mi 11X
3. Xiaomi 11i vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
4. Xiaomi 11i vs Xiaomi 11T Pro
5. Xiaomi 11i vs Xiaomi 11T
6. Xiaomi 11i vs Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
7. Xiaomi 11i vs Vivo V23 Pro
8. Xiaomi 11i vs Vivo V23 5G

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish