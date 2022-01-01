Xiaomi 12 Pro (Dimensity) Display 99 Performance 98 Battery 94 Camera 70 NanoReview score 85 Category Flagship Announced July 2022 Release date July 2022

99 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.73 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 521 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 1001 nits

63 Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.6%

98 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi 12 Pro (Dimensity) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus Max. clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Mali-G710 MC10 Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1363 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4334 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1112200 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Phone Scores - 3rd place

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM MIUI 13

94 Battery Specifications Capacity 5160 mAh Charge power 67 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes

70 Camera Specs and camera test of the 12 Pro (Dimensity) Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28"

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", 1/3.06

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced July 2022 Release date July 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

