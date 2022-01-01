Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi 12 Pro (Dimensity): specifications and benchmarks

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi 12 Pro (Dimensity)
99

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 521 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
1001 nits
63

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.6%
98

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi 12 Pro (Dimensity) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
Max. clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MC10
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1363
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4334
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1112200
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM MIUI 13
94

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh
Charge power 67 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes
70

Camera

Specs and camera test of the 12 Pro (Dimensity)
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", 1/3.06
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced July 2022
Release date July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 12 Pro (Dimensity) may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (4 votes)

