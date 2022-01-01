Xiaomi 12S Pro
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2022
|Release date
|July 2022
99
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.73 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|521 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
1001 nits
80
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.6%
98
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4176
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1099973
|CPU
|243697
|GPU
|478120
|Memory
|191931
|UX
|184166
|Total score
|1099973
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking - 6th place
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
89
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 19 min)
|Full charging time
|0:19 hr
76
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
84
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
85
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2022
|Release date
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 12S Pro may differ by country or region