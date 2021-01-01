Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Display 69 Performance 82 Battery 76 Camera 60 NanoReview score 71 Category Flagship Announced March 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 512 USD

69 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.39 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 81.94% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.5% PWM 242 Hz Response time 4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 608 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

55 Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 81.94%

82 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Black Shark 2 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 GPU clock 585 MHz FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3602 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 10792 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 745 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2661 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 395733 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 418376 AnTuTu Android Ranking List - 86th place

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM JoyUI 11

76 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 27 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (65% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12:31 hr Watching videos (Player) 16:55 hr Talk (3G) 22:41 hr

60 Camera Specs and camera test of the Black Shark 2 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) Lenses 2 (48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 51 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3880 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 18 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 84 Video quality 85 Generic camera score 84

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500, (3xCA, 2xCA, 4x4 MIMO) 5G support No

72 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 79.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 512 USD SAR (head) 1.92 W/kg SAR (body) 1.85 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

