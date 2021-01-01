Xiaomi Black Shark 2
Display
69
Performance
82
Battery
76
Camera
60
NanoReview score
71
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 512 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Black Shark 2
69
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.39 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.94%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.5%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|Response time
|4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
608 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
55
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
81.94%
82
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3602
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
10792
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
745
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2661
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
395733
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
418376
AnTuTu Android Ranking List - 86th place
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|JoyUI 11
76
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|27 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (65% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:55 hr
Talk (3G)
22:41 hr
60
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
84
Video quality
85
Generic camera score
84
79
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500, (3xCA, 2xCA, 4x4 MIMO)
|5G support
|No
72
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
79.2 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 512 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.92 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.85 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Black Shark 2 may differ by country or region