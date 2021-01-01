Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Black Shark 2: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Black Shark 2

Xiaomi Black Shark 2
Display
69
Performance
82
Battery
76
Camera
60
NanoReview score
71
Category Flagship
Announced March 2019
Release date March 2019
Launch price ~ 512 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Black Shark 2
69

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 81.94%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5%
PWM 242 Hz
Response time 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
608 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
55

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
81.94%
82

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Black Shark 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640
GPU clock 585 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3602
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
10792
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
745
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2661
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
395733
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
418376
59

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM JoyUI 11
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 27 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:55 hr
Talk (3G)
22:41 hr
60

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Black Shark 2
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
84
Video quality
85
Generic camera score
84
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500, (3xCA, 2xCA, 4x4 MIMO)
5G support No
72

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
79.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced March 2019
Release date March 2019
Launch price ~ 512 USD
SAR (head) 1.92 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.85 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Black Shark 2 may differ by country or region

