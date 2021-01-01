Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro Display 66 Performance 88 Battery 82 Camera 67 NanoReview score 74 Category Flagship Announced July 2019 Release date November 2019 Launch price ~ 600 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro

66 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.39 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 428 nits

55 Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Orange, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 81.7%

88 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Max. clock 2960 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 GPU clock 675 MHz FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3676 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 11180 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 875 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3012 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 397552 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 455353 AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores - 69th place

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM Joy UI 11

82 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 27 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr

67 Camera Specs and camera test of the Black Shark 2 Pro Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 51 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3880 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 20 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 / 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1800 / 2100 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 / 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1800 / 2100 5G support No

69 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced July 2019 Release date November 2019 Launch price ~ 600 USD Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Black Shark 2 Pro may differ by country or region