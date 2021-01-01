Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro
Display
66
Performance
88
Battery
82
Camera
67
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2019
|Release date
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 600 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.39 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.7%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
428 nits
55
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Orange, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
81.7%
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3676
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
11180
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
875
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3012
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
397552
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
455353
AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores - 69th place
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Joy UI 11
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|27 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (65% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|20 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
78
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 / 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1800 / 2100
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 / 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1800 / 2100
|5G support
|No
69
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2019
|Release date
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 600 USD
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Black Shark 2 Pro may differ by country or region