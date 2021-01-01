Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro
Display
66
Performance
88
Battery
82
Camera
67
NanoReview score
74
Category Flagship
Announced July 2019
Release date November 2019
Launch price ~ 600 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro
66

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
428 nits
55

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Orange, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
81.7%
88

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640
GPU clock 675 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3676
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
11180
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
875
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3012
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
397552
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
455353
59

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Joy UI 11
82

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 27 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr
67

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Black Shark 2 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 20 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 / 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1800 / 2100
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 / 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1800 / 2100
5G support No
69

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced July 2019
Release date November 2019
Launch price ~ 600 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Black Shark 2 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.9 of 5 points (10 votes)

Competitors

1. Black Shark 2 Pro and Black Shark 2
2. Black Shark 2 Pro and Mi 9T Pro
3. Black Shark 2 Pro and 7T Pro
4. Black Shark 2 Pro and Mi Note 10 Pro
5. Black Shark 2 Pro and Mi 10 Pro
6. Black Shark 2 Pro and Mi 10
7. Black Shark 2 Pro and Black Shark 3 Pro
8. Black Shark 2 Pro and Huawei P40
9. Black Shark 2 Pro and P40 Pro

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish